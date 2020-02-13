UrduPoint.com
Japan Confirms 2 New Coronavirus Cases - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:46 PM

Japan has registered two more cases of infection with the new coronavirus on the main island of Honshu, including one in the capital, media said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Japan has registered two more cases of infection with the new coronavirus on the main island of Honshu, including one in the capital, media said Thursday.

A taxi driver in Tokyo tested positive after giving a ride to a passenger who appeared to be Chinese, the Japanese news agency Kyodo cited the Health Ministry and government officials as saying.

The ministry is examining the route of the transmission.

Another patient, who is a surgeon in their 50s working at a hospital, contracted the potentially deadly virus in Wakayama Prefecture, local authorities said.

This brings the number of infections confirmed by Japan up to 249. They include over 200 sickened passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off Yokohama, which has the biggest infection tally outside China.

