Japan Confirms First COVID-19 Patient With Omicron Variant - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Japan has confirmed the first case of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a government source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Japan has confirmed the first case of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a government source.

According to the agency, it is a man in his 30s who arrived at Narita International Airport on Sunday from Namibia. He was reported to have been tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new strain as one of concern, as its high number of mutations possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

Concerned by the spread of the new virus strain, Japan has reimposed its blanket ban on all foreign arrivals starting from Tuesday and reinstated the state-arranged quarantine upon arrival for nationals and residents.