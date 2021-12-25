UrduPoint.com

Japan Does Not Recommend Ronapreve Drug For Treatment Of Omicron Patients - Reports

The Japanese Health Ministry will not recommend the use of the Ronapreve antibody medicine by Swiss pharma company Roche and US company Regeneron for treating Omicron patients due to low effectiveness, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday

According to the broadcaster, research showed that the drug does not counter the new coronavirus strain well, with its effectiveness dropping to the one-thousandth of the effectiveness against other variants.

At the same time, the ministry's specialists confirmed the effectiveness of the Sotrovimab antibody medicine by UK company GlaxoSmithKline and its US partner, Vir Biotechnology.

In November, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new strain as one of concern, as its high number of mutations possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

