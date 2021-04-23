UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Introduces COVID-19 State Of Emergency For Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto And Hyogo

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Japan Introduces COVID-19 State of Emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo

Japan introduces a state of emergency related to COVID-19 in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures from April 25 to May 11, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Japan introduces a state of emergency related to COVID-19 in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures from April 25 to May 11, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

"We are introducing a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo from April 25 to May 11.

The new measure is being introduced during the Golden Week [May holidays from April 29 to May 9] Intensively and for a short period in order to reduce the flow of people," Suga told the NHK broadcaster.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Holidays Kyoto Osaka Tokyo Japan April May Gold From

Recent Stories

PM urges people to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs

7 minutes ago

China offers India assistance amid virus spike

3 minutes ago

Russia Expelling Polish Diplomats Shows Its 'Confr ..

3 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif released from Kot Lakhpat jail

17 minutes ago

A Star-studded Launch of the realme 8 Series Await ..

20 minutes ago

172 people believed drowned in central Mediterrane ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.