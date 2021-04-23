Japan Introduces COVID-19 State Of Emergency For Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto And Hyogo
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:50 PM
Japan introduces a state of emergency related to COVID-19 in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures from April 25 to May 11, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday
"We are introducing a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo from April 25 to May 11.
The new measure is being introduced during the Golden Week [May holidays from April 29 to May 9] Intensively and for a short period in order to reduce the flow of people," Suga told the NHK broadcaster.