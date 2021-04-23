Japan Introduces COVID-19 State of Emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo

Japan introduces a state of emergency related to COVID-19 in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures from April 25 to May 11, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Japan introduces a state of emergency related to COVID-19 in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures from April 25 to May 11, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

"We are introducing a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo from April 25 to May 11.

The new measure is being introduced during the Golden Week [May holidays from April 29 to May 9] Intensively and for a short period in order to reduce the flow of people," Suga told the NHK broadcaster.