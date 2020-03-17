Japan Mulling Further Entry Ban to Include European Coronavirus Hotspots - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:30 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Japan is planning to expand its entry restrictions to include visitors from Europe, as the number of cases on the continent continues to skyrocket, Japanese media reported.

Japan has already banned entry to foreigners who have been to China, South Korea, Iran or Italy's Lombardy region.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the government will shortly announce a ban on entry to foreigners who have visited the worst-affected areas in Italy, Spain, Switzerland and all of Iceland.

The news comes just a day after Japan raised its travel alert to those European regions to Level 3 � the second-highest level, which recommends canceling flights � according to NHK.

The public broadcaster also reported that the government is considering asking travelers arriving from France and Germany to self-isolate.

As of Tuesday, Japan has confirmed over 830 cases of COVID-19, with 27 deaths as a result. Meanwhile, 140 patients have recovered. These numbers do not take into account the nearly 700 infected on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 7 of whom have since died.

