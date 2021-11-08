Japan Mulls Expanding Scale of Free COVID-19 Testing Among Population

UrduPoint.com

Japan is considering making coronavirus testing free for more people, including those with no apparent symptoms of the disease, in a fresh effort by the government to better prepare for a new possible COVID-19 wave, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said on Monday

So far, tests have been free only for those with virus-linked symptoms and contacts with an infected person.

So far, tests have been free only for those with virus-linked symptoms and contacts with an infected person.

"When the infection doubles, even if that happens, we are going to establish a more solid medical system and this will become more concrete in our plan. Vaccines, testing, and enhancement of handling people recuperating at home and hotels from the discovery of infection to treatment, we are going to strengthen our steps and the holistic plan will be revealed (in) the first half of this month," Yoshihiko told a press conference when asked whether the government will introduce free PCR tests and antigen tests for all willing.

The package of measures, which will also include more hospital beds for coronavirus patients, and an opportunity for people with mild symptoms to undergo quarantine in specially designated facilities, including hotels, is aimed to identify positive COVID-19 cases at the early stage.

The new plan is expected to help the government prevent a repeat of the scenario of the fifth wave this summer, when the surging numbers of infections led to overloading of medical facilities and shortage of hospital beds.

On Sunday, Japan registered no coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours for the first time in about 15 months as the country's vaccination campaign is progressing. About 73% of the country's population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

