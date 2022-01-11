UrduPoint.com

Japan Plans To Vaccinate Children Under 12 Years Old

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 02:03 PM

Japan plans to vaccinate children under 12 years old

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday said that the nation's inoculation drive will soon be expanded to include children aged under 12 years old as the country is facing the rampant spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus

TOKYO, Jan. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday said that the nation's inoculation drive will soon be expanded to include children aged under 12 years old as the country is facing the rampant spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Booster shots will also be offered to senior citizens at Self-Defense Forces-run mass vaccination centers that will be reopened, the prime minister said, in a bid to expedite the pace of the third shots being given to the elderly.

For other members of society, booster shots will be made available in March, earlier than initially planned, Kishida added.

The government is currently rolling out a number of steps to try to counter the further spread of COVID-19, including the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

On Tuesday, Kishida announced an entry ban on non-resident foreigners would be further extended until the end of February.

Prior to that, on Sunday, three prefectures grappling with surging COVID-19 cases spreading from U.S. military bases were placed under a quasi-state of emergency so local officials have more powers to apply antiviral measures.

The measures for Okinawa and parts of Yamaguchi and Hiroshima will be in place until Jan. 31.

According to official figures, there were more than 6,400 COVID-19 cases confirmed nationwide on Monday, following infections surging past 8,000 cases on Saturday and Sunday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Hiroshima Turkish Lira February March Sunday From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Confirms 17,525 New Cases of COVID-19 in Pa ..

Russia Confirms 17,525 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response ..

3 minutes ago
 China to build more subsidized rental homes to mee ..

China to build more subsidized rental homes to meet housing needs

3 minutes ago
 25 officials of Fesco promoted

25 officials of Fesco promoted

3 minutes ago
 French group Alstom to supply 200 trains to Norway ..

French group Alstom to supply 200 trains to Norway

3 minutes ago
 Over 2.9 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered o ..

Over 2.9 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

7 minutes ago
 European stocks bounce back at open

European stocks bounce back at open

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.