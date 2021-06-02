Japan Pledges to Secure 1.6Bln Vaccine Doses for COVAX Facility - Motegi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Japan as the participant in the WHO-backed COVAX vaccine sharing mechanism is committed to securing 1.6 billion vaccine doses that will allow to cover 30% of population in vulnerable economies, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced on Wednesday.

"As participants in COVAX, we are committed to securing 1.

6 billion doses of vaccines to cover 30% of the population of the AMC [COVAX Advance Market Commitment] eligible economies and to delivering them to those who are waiting for vaccines in the world," Motegi said at the Gavi COVAX AMC Summit.

The Gavi COVAX AMC is part of the COVAX Facility, a mechanism hosted by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI). It aims to guarantee quick, fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines to countries across the globe.

Currently, 92 low- and middle-income countries and economies are covered by the COVAX AMC effort.