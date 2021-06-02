UrduPoint.com
Japan Pledges To Secure 1.6Bln Vaccine Doses For COVAX Facility - Motegi

Wed 02nd June 2021

Japan as the participant in the WHO-backed COVAX vaccine sharing mechanism is committed to securing 1.6 billion vaccine doses that will allow to cover 30% of population in vulnerable economies, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced on Wednesday

The Gavi COVAX AMC is part of the COVAX Facility, a mechanism hosted by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI). It aims to guarantee quick, fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines to countries across the globe.

Currently, 92 low- and middle-income countries and economies are covered by the COVAX AMC effort.

