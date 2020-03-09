UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Politician Apologises For Auctioning Face Masks

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:01 PM

Japan politician apologises for auctioning face masks

A Japanese politician apologised Monday after he made $86,000 auctioning face masks online as the country deals with a shortage during the new coronavirus outbreak

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :A Japanese politician apologised Monday after he made $86,000 auctioning face masks online as the country deals with a shortage during the new coronavirus outbreak.

Hiroyuki Morota, a member of the Shizuoka prefecture assembly and owner of an import firm, defended his decision in a televised press conference but conceded that the move was ill-timed.

Morota said he auctioned packages of masks, some containing 2,000 pieces, via the internet dozens of times over a one-month period, netting 8.88 million Yen ($86,000).

Each package sold for between 34,000 to 170,000 yen, he told local media.

Morota said he bought the masks 10 years ago in China for 15 yen a piece, according to the Shizuoka Shimbun daily -- or 30,000 yen for a packet containing two thousand masks.

"Those were inventory items that had been stored at my firm for years.

It was not that I was earning unjust profits," Morota said.

"But as a member of the prefecture assembly, I feel I have a moral responsibility." The apology came after he faced a storm of criticism for the sales and his claims that the auction prices were market value.

Internet users have long complained that there are not enough supplies of masks on the market, and speculated that some people have bought up available stock to resell them at higher prices.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has asked internet auction services to discourage sales of items such as masks and disinfectants to stop price gouging.

Morota said he will step down as the head of the firm, giving the top management post to his wife, but will keep his public office.

Morota said he was in talks with the local government about donating the proceeds from his mask sales.

Related Topics

Assembly Storm Shortage Internet Import China Wife Shizuoka Price Market Moral Post Media From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdook remains unharmed in as ..

11 minutes ago

Russian ruble tumbles as oil prices crash

5 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2020 - Thank you Rawalpindi and Islamabad

20 minutes ago

Popularity of government hajj scheme decreases sig ..

6 minutes ago

Special girls to get free training

7 minutes ago

Killer gets lifetime imprisonment in Sargodha

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.