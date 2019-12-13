Japan provides $ 4.5 m for Polio eradication programme in Pakistan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Government of Japan on Friday provided US$ 4.5 million grant aid to support the supply of essential oral polio vaccine.

This vaccine will enable the programme to reach more than 20 million under-five children in Pakistan during vaccination drives planned from December 2019 to November 2020.

The notes of the grant were signed and exchanged between the Government of Japan, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in the presence of Dr. Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination including officials and dignitaries, said a press release of Japanese embassy issued here . "Pakistan is currently facing a challenging situation in polio eradication.

However, the Government is committed to making all-out efforts to ensure all children receive the essential vaccine. It is a topmost priority of the Government of Pakistan to make Pakistan polio-free," said Dr. Zafar Mirza during the signing ceremony.

"Continuous Support from the Government of Japan and partners will help us to maintain high-quality campaigns and reach every child in Pakistan with this essential polio vaccine," he said while expressing his gratitude to the Government of Japan and other partners.

"The Government of Japan, together with the Government of Pakistan and UNICEF, is determined to eradicate polio virus from Pakistan. For that purpose, we expect the Government of Pakistan to take further initiative and redouble its effort to eradicate polio including educating the people in need how dangerous polio virus will be" said Yusuke Shindo, Charg d' Affaires ad interim of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

"UNICEF is thankful to the people and the Government of Japan for their generous contributions to the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme.

The new grant comes at a time when the country is facing challenges to stopping polio-virus circulation. This funding will immensely contribute to strengthening immunity among children," said Aida Girma, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.

"I am confident that with the sustained commitment from the Government of Pakistan and strong support from all partners, together we will be able to reach our goal, polio-free Pakistan." she said.

"Now we are approaching the most difficult time where all stakeholders are putting in their best efforts. We are proud that JICA can contribute to admirable efforts to protect Pakistani children from polio through this vaccine procurement," said Shigeki Furuta, Chief Representative, JICA in Pakistan. "JICA expects thatthe vaccine, the only way to strengthen children's immunity, will be used effectively with the understanding of parents and communities, and the efforts of front-line workers," he further added while speaking at the occasionPakistan has made considerable progress in reducing poliovirus transmission in recent years. However, in 2019 the programme has seen a significant spread of the virus as the number of children missed during house-to-house campaigns resulted in an upsurge of polio cases in the country. As of 8th December 2019, 94 polio cases across all provinces were reported, of which 68 were recorded from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the press release said.