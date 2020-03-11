Japan Reports Spike in Coronavirus Cases on 9th Anniversary of Triple Disaster - Reports

Japan has recorded its largest one-day jump in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as the country marks the ninth anniversary of the 2011 triple disaster without a public memorial for the first time, according to local media

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Japan has recorded its largest one-day jump in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as the country marks the ninth anniversary of the 2011 triple disaster without a public memorial for the first time, according to local media.

According to public broadcaster NHK, 59 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of infected to 1277, with three deaths from the illness recorded over the same period. Former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship make up just under half of that number, with six deaths so far.

The news comes as Japan refrains from holding public events commemorating the March 11 triple disaster, when an earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown in 2011 killed over 15,000 people.

Large-scale gatherings across the country, as well as the main event in Tokyo lead by the imperial family, were all canceled on Monday by order from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

A televised minute of silence will be observed on the occasion, according to NHK.

As of Wednesday, nearly 120,000 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected, leading to over 4,200 deaths. Meanwhile, more than 65,000 people have recovered.