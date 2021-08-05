UrduPoint.com

Japan Sets New Record Of Over 15,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:07 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Against the backdrop of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Japan set a new record of over 15,000 daily COVID-19 infections, breaking the previous record of 14,200 cases that was registered just one day earlier, NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Due to the surge in new infections, the Japanese government introduced a regime of enhanced anti-coronavirus measures in Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Hyogo, Kyoto and Fukuoka for the period between August 2-31, and also declared a state of emergency in Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Osaka.

In addition, pre-emergency measures were expanded to cover the prefectures of Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Aichi, Shiga and Kumamoto for the period between August 8-31.

