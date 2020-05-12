Japan Starts Supplying Medical Institutions With Remdesivir to Treat COVID-19 - Reports

The Japanese authorities have begun to supply medical institutions across the country with the recently approved antiviral drug dubbed Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients, media reported on Tuesday, citing the Japanese Health Minister, Kato Katsunobu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The Japanese authorities have begun to supply medical institutions across the country with the recently approved antiviral drug dubbed Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients, media reported on Tuesday, citing the Japanese Health Minister, Kato Katsunobu.

Remdesivir was developed by the US biotech firm, Gilead Sciences. It was initially intended to treat Ebola, which it proved unable to do, and was later used for treating patients during the SARS and MERS coronavirus outbreaks. On May 7, the Japanese government approved the use of Remdesivir for treating patients with the new coronavirus infection.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the drug will be used for treating only those patients who have severe symptoms of COVID-19. The minister specified that health officials would check the exact number of eligible patients in hospitals so that the needed amount of drug can reach everyone in need.

The minister refused to comment on the amount of Remdesivir provided by the US pharmaceutical firm, noting that that information was confidential.