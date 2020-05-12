UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Starts Supplying Medical Institutions With Remdesivir To Treat COVID-19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:49 PM

Japan Starts Supplying Medical Institutions With Remdesivir to Treat COVID-19 - Reports

The Japanese authorities have begun to supply medical institutions across the country with the recently approved antiviral drug dubbed Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients, media reported on Tuesday, citing the Japanese Health Minister, Kato Katsunobu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The Japanese authorities have begun to supply medical institutions across the country with the recently approved antiviral drug dubbed Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients, media reported on Tuesday, citing the Japanese Health Minister, Kato Katsunobu.

Remdesivir was developed by the US biotech firm, Gilead Sciences. It was initially intended to treat Ebola, which it proved unable to do, and was later used for treating patients during the SARS and MERS coronavirus outbreaks. On May 7, the Japanese government approved the use of Remdesivir for treating patients with the new coronavirus infection.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the drug will be used for treating only those patients who have severe symptoms of COVID-19. The minister specified that health officials would check the exact number of eligible patients in hospitals so that the needed amount of drug can reach everyone in need.

The minister refused to comment on the amount of Remdesivir provided by the US pharmaceutical firm, noting that that information was confidential.

Related Topics

May Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Women empowerment top priority of present govt: Gh ..

2 minutes ago

Special Investigation Unit arrests Afghan trained ..

2 minutes ago

Israel's Netanyahu Extends Condolences to Family o ..

2 minutes ago

Rupee falls against dollar in interbank

2 minutes ago

Premier League braced for TV losses as player prot ..

2 minutes ago

Saleem Malik threatens to approach ICC if PCB does ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.