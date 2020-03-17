Japan to Allocate $23.5Mln to Help Iran Combat Coronavirus Outbreak - Foreign Minister

UrduPoint.com
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The government of Japan plans to allocate 2.5 billion Yen ($23.5 million) to Iran to support Tehran's efforts in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu said on Tuesday.

"The number of those infected in Iran is approaching 15,000 that is the third biggest figure in the world after China and Italy. The entire international community is greatly concerned about the coronavirus spread," Motegi said, as aired by the NHK broadcaster.

According to the foreign minister, Iran needs technological and material support for medical personnel, hospitals, quarantine centers and other facilities.

Motegi noted that the money would be earmarked from the 15.5 billion yen fund that Japan plans to send to international organizations.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. More than 180,000 cases in 155 countries and territories have been confirmed. The majority of the patients have recovered, but more than 7,000 others have died. Iran has so far registered 14,991 cases of the coronavirus infection with 853 fatalities.

