Japan To Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations At Workplaces To Speed Up Rollout

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 04:51 PM

Japan will begin COVID-19 vaccinations at universities and workplaces on June 21 in order to accelerate the immunization campaign, which has so far been lackluster, Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato Katsunobu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Japan will begin COVID-19 vaccinations at universities and workplaces on June 21 in order to accelerate the immunization campaign, which has so far been lackluster, Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato Katsunobu said on Tuesday.

Kato was cited by Kyodo news as saying that companies and universities will decide who will be vaccinated, as well as designate those responsible for securing medical personnel for the administration of vaccines.

Japan remains behind other developed countries on vaccination � only 7% of the population has received at least one dose so far � due to lack of doses at the beginning of the campaign and now due to a lack of staff trained to administer the shots.

To address the shortcomings, the government has launched a long-run strategy on vaccination which targets the development of research and production of vaccines in the country.

Last week, the government extended its third state of emergency in some prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka by three weeks until June 20, before the Tokyo Olympics start on July 23.

