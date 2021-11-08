- Home
- Health
- News
- Japan to change criteria for assessing COVID-19 situation, shifting focus to hospital capacity
Japan To Change Criteria For Assessing COVID-19 Situation, Shifting Focus To Hospital Capacity
Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:12 PM
Japan will revise its assessment criteria of the COVID-19 situation to shift focus to hospital capacity from the number of new infections, local media reported Monday
TOKYO, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) --:Japan will revise its assessment criteria of the COVID-19 situation to shift focus to hospital capacity from the number of new infections, local media reported Monday.
Currently, the COVID-19 situation is classified into four levels which have been used by the central government and prefectural governments in deciding the matched anti-measures.
The new system, consisting of five levels, is discussed during a meeting of the government's subcommittee on the COVID-19 response. It will incorporate a projection of hospital bed availability and try to forecast in advance whether there may be a serious strain on the medical system if infections resurge.
Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, who is in charge of COVID-19 response, said the government has started to develop new standards which are expected to come out by mid-November.