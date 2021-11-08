UrduPoint.com

Japan To Change Criteria For Assessing COVID-19 Situation, Shifting Focus To Hospital Capacity

Japan will revise its assessment criteria of the COVID-19 situation to shift focus to hospital capacity from the number of new infections, local media reported Monday

TOKYO, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) --:Japan will revise its assessment criteria of the COVID-19 situation to shift focus to hospital capacity from the number of new infections, local media reported Monday.

Currently, the COVID-19 situation is classified into four levels which have been used by the central government and prefectural governments in deciding the matched anti-measures.

The new system, consisting of five levels, is discussed during a meeting of the government's subcommittee on the COVID-19 response. It will incorporate a projection of hospital bed availability and try to forecast in advance whether there may be a serious strain on the medical system if infections resurge.

Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, who is in charge of COVID-19 response, said the government has started to develop new standards which are expected to come out by mid-November.

