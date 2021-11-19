UrduPoint.com

Japan To Decide On Relaxation Of COVID-19 Restrictions On Events, Eateries

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

Japan to decide on relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on events, eateries

TOKYO, Nov. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) --:Japan will formally decide Friday to remove an existing spectator cap on attendance at large-scale events and relax rules on food establishments, mostly relating to any future COVID-19 state of emergency, local media reported.

According to the new plan approved by a government panel of experts in the morning, full attendance at venues will be allowed under certain conditions even during future emergency measures, requiring having a system in place to check whether visitors have been vaccinated or hold a negative test result for the virus.

"We will take every possible steps to protect the lives and health of people even under the next wave of infections so people can continue to lead safe and secure everyday lives," said economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, in charge of the government's coronavirus response, at the panel's meeting.

