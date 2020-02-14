UrduPoint.com
Japan To Enhance Measures To Identify, Treat Coronavirus Patients - Abe

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 01:14 PM

Japan to Enhance Measures to Identify, Treat Coronavirus Patients - Abe

Japan will enhance measures to identify those infected with the new coronavirus and treat them, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Japan will enhance measures to identify those infected with the new coronavirus and treat them, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday.

On Thursday, Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato confirmed the nation's first coronavirus death. The patient was a woman in her 80s living in the Kanagawa prefecture. This marks the second coronavirus death outside China after a 44-year-old man infected with the virus died in the Philippines on February 2.

"The government is closely working with local administrations, expanding the capability of virus tests and treatment system for infected people. These measures should be accelerated so that simultaneously with containing the spread of the virus, we can work to prevent complications among those infected," Abe said, as aired by the NHK broadcaster.

Abe also expressed his condolences to the family of the Japanese victim.

The government of Japan on Thursday announced a package of measures worth 15 billion Yen (about $140 million) for the development of a vaccine, drugs, and preventive measures in connection with the spread of the new coronavirus infection in the country. In addition, businesses that suffer losses due to the epidemic primarily the tourism and hotel industry will receive assistance and loans totaling 500 billion yen (about $4.5 billion).

The number of infections confirmed by Japan is now 252, including over 200 sickened passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off Yokohama, which has the biggest infection tally outside China.

