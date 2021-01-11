Japan to Expand State of Emergency to 3 Coronavirus-Hit Prefectures - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Japan will expand a state of emergency declared in Tokyo last week to the Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures, in response to the worsening coronavirus crisis, media said Monday.

Governors of the three worst-hit regions asked the central government to expand the state of emergency amid the soaring infection cases, the Kyodo news agency cited government and ruling party sources as saying.

The state of emergency will add urgency to the regional authorities' calls for people to stay at home and restaurants to reduce opening hours.

Their request comes a day after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga promised that the government was ready to respond to a "tense situation" in the western prefectures.