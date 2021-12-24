UrduPoint.com

Japan To Offer Free HPV Vaccines To Women Missing Jabs

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 12:35 PM

TOKYO, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) --:Japan's health ministry on Friday decided to provide free vaccines against cervical cancer to women who missed a chance to get shots.

The government, in a decision since reversed, stopped actively promoting inoculation in 2013 following reports of adverse reactions, local media reported.

The vaccines against the human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes cervical cancer, are universally recognized as safe, with the World Health Organization setting a global target for the 2020-2030 period of 90 percent of girls being inoculated by age 15.

Starting from next April, the free vaccines will be provided to women born between April 1997 and March 2006 over three years.

The three-year relief measures will include women beyond the age of eligibility for the free inoculation.

