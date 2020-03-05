UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Quarantine Arrivals From China, South Korea Over Virus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:23 PM

Japan to quarantine arrivals from China, South Korea over virus

Japan will quarantine all passengers arriving from China and South Korea, the country's prime minister said Thursday, as the government ramps up measures to contain an outbreak of the new coronavirus

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Japan will quarantine all passengers arriving from China and South Korea, the country's prime minister said Thursday, as the government ramps up measures to contain an outbreak of the new coronavirus.

"We will strengthen immigration quarantines on people from the two countries," Shinzo Abe told a cabinet-level taskforce meeting on the virus.

"We will ask them to stay in designated areas for two weeks and not to use public transport," Abe added, saying the measures would come into force from March 9.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Japan South Korea March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation&#039;s &#039;Hassan Sharif& ..

11 minutes ago

UAEJJF postpones sport activities, events over cor ..

11 minutes ago

Court awards life imprisonment, fine to murder acc ..

11 minutes ago

ADP, GWU to develop community partnership

26 minutes ago

Gold price up by Rs 1950, traded at Rs 94,200 per ..

11 minutes ago

Delegation of DBA Multan calls on Chief Justice of ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.