Japan To Quarantine Visitors From China, South Korea: Yomiuri

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:32 PM

Japan to quarantine visitors from China, South Korea: Yomiuri

Japan plans to quarantine people coming from China and South Korea for two weeks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the Yomiuri daily reported on Thursday

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Japan plans to quarantine people coming from China and South Korea for two weeks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the Yomiuri daily reported on Thursday.

The newspaper said that everyone coming from the two countries will be quarantined at medical or other facilities and the government will ask Chinese and Korean tourists to refrain from visiting Japan and will suspend their visas.

The daily gave no details on its source for the report, but said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would announce the measures at a meeting later today of a cabinet-level task force on the outbreak.

