Japan To Quickly Raise Daily Booster Shots To 1 Mln As Omicron Runs Rampant

Published February 07, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday said he has put into action plans to rapidly increase the number of COVID-19 booster shots available to combat the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the virus that is wreaking havoc on the country

At a lower house budget meeting on Monday, Kishida said he has informed his ministers to quickly increase the number of booster shots being administered to 1 million per day.

"By setting a clear goal, the government as a whole will work to deliver shots to those who hope to be vaccinated as soon as possible," Kishida told the parliamentary session.

The Japanese premier told the budget committee that the booster shots, or the third shots, will be paramount in mitigating the severity of symptoms in affected patients and thus helping to alleviate the strain on the medical system.

