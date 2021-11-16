Japan to Roll Out Booster Revaccination Against COVID-19 From December 1 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Revaccination against COVID-19 with a booster vaccine dose will be launched in Japan on December 1, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

On October 12, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the government was planning to start administering third doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Japan in December for everyone who has had more than eight months since the previous vaccination.

This measure is introduced after it had been approved by the Japan`s Commission of Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, according to the agency.

A vaccine manufactured by Pfizer/Biotech will be used for revaccination. People over the age of 18 will be able to get a third shot. Vaccination is especially recommended for those who have chronic diseases or work in areas with an increased risk of contracting COVID-19.

In Japan, where the use of the Pfizer/Biotech, Moderna or AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines is allowed, 77.8% of the population have received at least one vaccine dose, and 73.1% are fully vaccinated.