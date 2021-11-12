UrduPoint.com

Japan To Secure 1.6 Mln COVID-19 Oral Medicine, Increase Hospitalization Capacity By 30 Pct

Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:13 PM

The Japanese government on Friday decided to secure 1.6 million doses of COVID-19 oral medication and increase hospitalization capacity for COVID-19 patients by 30 percent compared to the peak level this summer, local media reported

"By securing a medical system based on the worst-case scenario and enhancing early treatment, we will be able to continue our economic and social activities even if infections spread," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a special task force meeting Friday morning.

The Japanese government has agreed with U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. on the procurement of 1.6 million doses of molnupiravir, an orally administered drug that prevents the virus from entering or multiplying in the body, and the government plans to enable them to be delivered to patients' home.

In addition, 2 billion Yen (17.5 million U.S. Dollars) will be set aside for the development of oral medicines in Japan.

