Japan to Shorten COVID-19 Booster Shot Interval to 7 Months for Seniors - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Japan will reduce the interval for COVID-19 booster shots for senior citizens from eight to seven months from February next year, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Friday.

Kishida said that Japan would cut the period between the second and the third shots of COVID-19 vaccine, as it intensifies efforts to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, the Japanese Kyodo news agency reported.

Last week, South Korea also shortened the booster administration intervals to three months amid concerns over the Omicron variant, while Australia cut the gap to five months. On Thursday, Turkey announced plans to cut the interval to three months.