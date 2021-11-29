UrduPoint.com

Japan To Test Namibia Arrival With Positive COVID-19 Test For Omicron Infection - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:16 PM

Japan to Test Namibia Arrival With Positive COVID-19 Test for Omicron Infection - Reports

A passenger with a positive COVID-19 test who arrived in Japan from Namibia will be examined to determine if he has been infected with the new Omicron variant, Japanese media reported on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) A passenger with a positive COVID-19 test who arrived in Japan from Namibia will be examined to determine if he has been infected with the new Omicron variant, Japanese media reported on Monday.

The passenger arrived on Sunday, and the examination will take four to five days, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was cited as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

Concerned by the spread of the new virus strain, Japan reimposed its blanket ban on all foreign arrivals starting from Tuesday and reinstated the state-arranged quarantine upon arrival for nationals and residents.

The World Health Organization recognized the new strain as one of concern this past Friday, giving it a Greek alphabet letter designation of Omicron. Cases of infection have since been detected in Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, in addition to southern African countries where it is believed to have originated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Australia Israel Canada France Germany Hong Kong Italy United Kingdom Belgium Japan Switzerland Namibia Netherlands Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar's photo with newly born son depicts sere ..

Bakhtawar's photo with newly born son depicts serenity

21 minutes ago
 The Magic Man — Shot on vivo X70 Pro

The Magic Man — Shot on vivo X70 Pro

21 minutes ago
 Minsk-Erbil Flight Scheduled for Monday Canceled - ..

Minsk-Erbil Flight Scheduled for Monday Canceled - Airport

33 seconds ago
 Bangladesh vs Pakistan first Test scoreboard

Bangladesh vs Pakistan first Test scoreboard

34 seconds ago
 Dead Body of Migrant Pushed to Belarusian Side of ..

Dead Body of Migrant Pushed to Belarusian Side of Border - Lukashenko

35 seconds ago
 AIOU exams commence from Dec. 16

AIOU exams commence from Dec. 16

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.