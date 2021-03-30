Japanese Ambassador appreciates nationwide Polio Immunisation campaign

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori has appreciated the start of nationwide Immunisation campaign for a polio-free Pakistan, which started yesterday and will continue until April 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori has appreciated the start of nationwide Immunisation campaign for a polio-free Pakistan, which started yesterday and will continue until April 2.

The Ambassador hoped that the campaign would be implemented successfully and it would lead to a polio-free Pakistan in the near future, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

He paid tribute to the polio workers and hoped that the polio workers would be safe from COVID-19 amid the growing third wave in Pakistan.

Japan has been supporting Pakistan in its effort to eradicate polio from Pakistan with a cumulative amount of $229 million since 1996.

Ambassador MATSUDA said, "Japan has been cooperating with Pakistan in collaboration with international organizations to eradicate polio from Pakistan as one of the most important areas of Japanese cooperation and will continue helping Pakistan in the future."