Japanese Prefectures To Be Asked To Prepare For 3rd Dose Vaccinations By 2022 - Minister

Japanese Prefectures to Be Asked to Prepare for 3rd Dose Vaccinations by 2022 - Minister

The Japanese government is mulling directing the local authorities to implement a booster shot campaign for citizens vaccinated no later than eight months ago and will be eligible for a third shot by 2022, Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said Tuesday

"It is necessary to address each administration separately (regarding booster vaccinations)," the minister told a press conference.

Minister for Administrative Affairs Taro Kono, who is also in charge of the vaccination campaign in the country, said that the government asked the local authorities to begin preparations for administering third doses of vaccines against COVID-19, adding that elderly people will be eligible for their booster shots in 2022.

While the government has not yet determined the exact priority groups for third injections, its previous campaign prioritized frontline medical workers, the elderly, and vulnerable people.

The vaccine rollout began in Japan on February 17, with the use of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines. At least 53% of the total population have been fully immunized, and 65% have received at least one dose.

