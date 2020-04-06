UrduPoint.com
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Proposes State Of Emergency Over Virus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday the government plans to declare a state of emergency and proposed a stimulus package worth $1 trillion as new coronavirus infections spike in Tokyo and elsewhere

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday the government plans to declare a state of emergency and proposed a stimulus package worth $1 trillion as new coronavirus infections spike in Tokyo and elsewhere.

"We hope to declare a state of emergency as early as tomorrow after listening to the opinions of the advisory panel," Abe told reporters.

He added the government would roll out a stimulus package worth around 108 trillion Yen to cushion the damage to the world's third-biggest economy.

