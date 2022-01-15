UrduPoint.com

Japanese Researchers 1st To Use IPS Cells To Repair Spinal Cord Injury

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 01:43 PM

Japanese researchers 1st to use iPS cells to repair spinal cord injury

:Japanese researchers at Tokyo's Keio University on Friday said it has conducted the world's first clinical test involving the transplant of cells developed from iPS (induced pluripotent stem) cells to repair a spinal cord injury

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Japanese researchers at Tokyo's Keio University on Friday said it has conducted the world's first clinical test involving the transplant of cells developed from iPS (induced pluripotent stem) cells to repair a spinal cord injury.

Hideyuki Okano and Masaya Nakamura, two professors from Keio University in Tokyo, are leading a team studying ways to regenerate nerves in patients who have lost motor and sensory functions using iPS cells.

The team said in an online press conference on Friday that they transplanted about 2 million iPS-derived cells into a patient who suffered a spinal cord injury.

This procedure was conducted less than four weeks before the operation, they said.

"I am glad to come to this stage after overcoming various difficulties," Okano, a professor who belongs to the university's research team that conducted the clinical test, told the press conference.

The team said the patient is in good condition after the surgery that was conducted at Keio University Hospital in Tokyo.

They said the patient will undergo one year of monitoring so that the safety of the procedure can be ensured.

Three other patients have been lined up to receive similar surgeries, from the 5,000 new cases of spinal cord injuries in Japan each year which have caused irreparable damage.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Masaya Japan From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan won’t abandon Afghans in time of need: ..

Pakistan won’t abandon Afghans in time of need: PM

9 minutes ago
 Three stabbed outside Tokyo university

Three stabbed outside Tokyo university

2 minutes ago
 Experts explain reasons for higher COVID hospitali ..

Experts explain reasons for higher COVID hospitalization rate in North America

19 minutes ago
 PML-N used to start various programmes only for th ..

PML-N used to start various programmes only for their own benefit: Farrukh Habib

19 minutes ago
 Myanmar junta hits Suu Kyi with five new charges o ..

Myanmar junta hits Suu Kyi with five new charges over helicopter purchase

20 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalize for five-day polio campaign ..

Arrangements finalize for five-day polio campaign in Tank: DHO

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.