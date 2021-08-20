UrduPoint.com

Japan's Aichi Prefecture Seeks State Of Emergency As Virus Cases Rise - Reports

Hideaki Omura, the governor of the densely populated Japanese prefecture Aichi, is going to ask the central government to declare a COVID-19 state of emergency, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday

Omura said, as cited in the report, that additional emergency measures were needed to help the struggling health care system deal with a rise in coronavirus cases.

Aichi reported more than 1,000 cases for three straight days. It registered 1,347 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest since the start of the outbreak.

Japan extended coronavirus lockdowns in Tokyo and five worst-hit prefectures until September 12 this week and announced a state of emergency in seven other provinces, in an effort to prevent the medical system from collapsing.

