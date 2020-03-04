UrduPoint.com
Japan's COVID-19 Cases Exceed 1,000, Death Toll Remains At 12 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:32 PM

The number of those infected with the COVID-19 virus in Japan has surpassed 1,000, with the death toll remaining at 12, national media reported on Wednesday, citing the health ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The number of those infected with the COVID-19 virus in Japan has surpassed 1,000, with the death toll remaining at 12, national media reported on Wednesday, citing the health ministry.

On Sunday, the number of those infected stood at 947, with the death toll of 12.

Most - 706 people - of those 1,001 infected are the passengers and the crew members of the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship, while another 14 are among those evacuated from virus-hit China via charter flights, according to the Kyodo news agency.

In total, coronavirus cases have been reported in 27 out of the 47 Japanese prefectures. The northernmost island of Hokkaido, which advised its residents against leaving home and declared a state of emergency on Friday, claims the most of confirmed cases - 79.

Amid the outbreak, Japan closed most of its schools starting Monday and canceled many public events. Tokyo and Osaka, in particular, will not hold traditional cherry blossom viewing events. Disneyland and other theme parks are closed from Saturday to mid-March.

