Japan reported a new daily high of 20,000 coronavirus cases on Friday, in a third straight day of record-setting infections, media reported, citing official figures

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Japan reported a new daily high of 20,000 coronavirus cases on Friday, in a third straight day of record-setting infections, media reported, citing official figures.

The country, which hosted the 2020 Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, reported 18,000 new cases on Thursday and close to 16,000 on Wednesday, the Kyodo news agency said.

The number of patients with severe symptoms rose to a record 1,478 on Thursday, the health ministry was cited as saying Friday. The surge is linked to the highly contagious Delta variant.

The Olympic host city of Tokyo logged a record 5,773 daily cases on Friday, up from 5,042 a week earlier. The capital has 6,000 hospital beds and 400 intensive care beds. The number of ICU patients stands at an alarming 227.