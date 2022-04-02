UrduPoint.com

Japan's New Vehicle Sales Drops For 3rd Consecutive Year Amid COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022 | 02:52 PM

Japan's new vehicle sales drops for 3rd consecutive year amid COVID-19

New car sales in Japan decreased for the third straight year in fiscal 2021, down 9.5 percent compared to a year earlier, due to slowed production on shortages of semiconductors and other components amid the COVID-19 pandemic, industry bodies said Friday

TOKYO, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) --:New car sales in Japan decreased for the third straight year in fiscal 2021, down 9.5 percent compared to a year earlier, due to slowed production on shortages of semiconductors and other components amid the COVID-19 pandemic, industry bodies said Friday.

A total of 4,215,826 vehicles were sold in fiscal 2021 which ended Thursday, according to the Japan automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Domestic auto sales excluding mini vehicles plummeted 8.2 percent to 2,660,855 units, logging the second lowest since data became available in fiscal 1968.

Toyota Motor Corp. sold 1,313,913 units, down 9.7 percent year on year. The COVID-19 pandemic's impact in Southeast Asia forced the company to scramble for parts and temporarily reduce domestic production to a large extent.

Related Topics

Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Japan Industry Mini Asia

Recent Stories

Int'l tourists to Cambodia up 114 pct in Q1: offic ..

Int'l tourists to Cambodia up 114 pct in Q1: official

1 minute ago
 1,200 policemen deputed for security of worship pl ..

1,200 policemen deputed for security of worship places

1 minute ago
 Zambia eases COVID-19 restrictions

Zambia eases COVID-19 restrictions

1 minute ago
 Mariupol Shelling by Ukrainian Troops Leaves 16 Ci ..

Mariupol Shelling by Ukrainian Troops Leaves 16 Civilians Hurt - Donetsk Authori ..

55 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka deploys troops to quell prote ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka deploys troops to quell protests

56 minutes ago
 Pope arrives in Malta, refuge of St. Paul, in Medi ..

Pope arrives in Malta, refuge of St. Paul, in Mediterranean mission

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.