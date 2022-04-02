New car sales in Japan decreased for the third straight year in fiscal 2021, down 9.5 percent compared to a year earlier, due to slowed production on shortages of semiconductors and other components amid the COVID-19 pandemic, industry bodies said Friday

TOKYO, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) --:New car sales in Japan decreased for the third straight year in fiscal 2021, down 9.5 percent compared to a year earlier, due to slowed production on shortages of semiconductors and other components amid the COVID-19 pandemic, industry bodies said Friday.

A total of 4,215,826 vehicles were sold in fiscal 2021 which ended Thursday, according to the Japan automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Domestic auto sales excluding mini vehicles plummeted 8.2 percent to 2,660,855 units, logging the second lowest since data became available in fiscal 1968.

Toyota Motor Corp. sold 1,313,913 units, down 9.7 percent year on year. The COVID-19 pandemic's impact in Southeast Asia forced the company to scramble for parts and temporarily reduce domestic production to a large extent.