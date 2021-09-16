Japan's top COVID-19 adviser Shigeru Omi on Wednesday warned against hurriedly relaxing the anti-epidemic measures, saying that restrictions should be eased only after the state of emergency is lifted

TOKYO, Sept. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) --:Japan's top COVID-19 adviser Shigeru Omi on Wednesday warned against hurriedly relaxing the anti-epidemic measures, saying that restrictions should be eased only after the state of emergency is lifted.

At the House of Representatives' health committee, Omi stressed again that measures should be gradually lifted after the state of emergency expires and the number of infections declines to a certain level, saying a resurge of cases will certainly occur if the restrictions are eased suddenly.

His comments came as the government tries to relax restrictions around November, with its goal of completing the vaccination for all those who wish to get it by then.

The government's relaxation plan includes allowing restaurants to provide alcohol and permitting people to travel across prefectural borders and letting big events be held with more participants even if the state of emergency is still in effect.

When talking about the future, Omi warned that the fight against the COVID-19 will possibly last for a long time. "It may take about two to three years until the public no longer has to worry about COVID-19, like influenza in which we have vaccines and medications," he said.