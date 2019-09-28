JICA to extend assistance to upgrade medical facilities at Liaquat University Hospital

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would spend Rs 5 billion for construction of various modern facilities at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad and Jamshoro Branches.

The hospital spokesman informed here on Saturday that a delegation of JICA comprising architect, doctor, public health specialist and consultant of biomedical engineering has recently conducted survey of both branches of the hospital at Hyderabad and Jamshoro and started preparation of report for construction of new units and rehabilitation of existing structures which included state of the art children ward, pediatric intensive care unit, nursery, gynecology operation theatre, labour room, pathology and radiology departments.

During the visit of LUH Hyderabad Branch, the spokesman informed that, the Medical Superintendent Dr. Mubin Ahmed Memon, Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi, AMS Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho and AMS Dr. Muhammad Shahid Junejo briefed the JICA delegation about existing and the required facilities in the hospital.

The spokesman informed that the JICA delegation has estimated Rs. 5 billion for establishment of these state of the art wards, operation theatres, nurseries and departments. The objective of establishing these structures was to enhance maximum health facilities for the patients approaching the tertiary health care hospital from 15 districts of Sindh, the spokesman informed.