UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JICA To Extend Assistance To Upgrade Medical Facilities At Liaquat University Hospital

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 08:24 PM

JICA to extend assistance to upgrade medical facilities at Liaquat University Hospital

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would spend Rs 5 billion for construction of various modern facilities at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad and Jamshoro Branches

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would spend Rs 5 billion for construction of various modern facilities at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad and Jamshoro Branches.

The hospital spokesman informed here on Saturday that a delegation of JICA comprising architect, doctor, public health specialist and consultant of biomedical engineering has recently conducted survey of both branches of the hospital at Hyderabad and Jamshoro and started preparation of report for construction of new units and rehabilitation of existing structures which included state of the art children ward, pediatric intensive care unit, nursery, gynecology operation theatre, labour room, pathology and radiology departments.

During the visit of LUH Hyderabad Branch, the spokesman informed that, the Medical Superintendent Dr. Mubin Ahmed Memon, Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi, AMS Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho and AMS Dr. Muhammad Shahid Junejo briefed the JICA delegation about existing and the required facilities in the hospital.

The spokesman informed that the JICA delegation has estimated Rs. 5 billion for establishment of these state of the art wards, operation theatres, nurseries and departments. The objective of establishing these structures was to enhance maximum health facilities for the patients approaching the tertiary health care hospital from 15 districts of Sindh, the spokesman informed.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Doctor Hyderabad Japan Jamshoro Jatoi From Billion Labour

Recent Stories

Sardar Usman Buzdar for creating awareness about h ..

57 seconds ago

Plea for extension in ITRs filling date

58 seconds ago

Spray conducted over 24000 acres to control locust ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry establishe ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Jhang holds open-court

32 minutes ago

Interior minister strongly condemns Chaman blast

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.