JIMS to hold walk in connection with World TB Day

(@FahadShabbir)

Jacababad Institute of Medical Science and Hospital has chalked out a programme to hold a walk to mark the World TB Day on March 25

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Jacababad Institute of Medical Science and Hospital has chalked out a programme to hold a walk to mark the World TB Day on March 25.

The walk will start from Pakistan Chowk and will be ended at Institute of Medical Science and Hospital building.

The aim of the walk is to create awareness about TB and also to fight against the disease. The walk would be attend by eminent citizens, ulema, representatives of local union councils, doctors and paramedics, an announcement said here on Wednesday.