Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre to open its 14th Surgical Week for Colorectal Diseases on Monday

Three top of the line surgeons from England, Ireland and France will be the master trainers at the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre's 14th annual Surgical Week for Colorectal Diseases from October 14 to October 17.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Three top of the line surgeons from England, Ireland and France will be the master trainers at the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre's 14th annual Surgical Week for Colorectal Diseases from October 14 to October 17.

Executive Director, JPMC, Dr. Seemi Jamali, accompanied by Prof. Shahid Rasool and Prof. Shamim Qureshy in a press conference here Saturday said the teaching hospital will also hold its 54th Annual Medical Symposium from October 23 to October 27.

Prof. Shamim Qureshy, Incharge of the 14 Surgical Week highlighting the relevance of the event said 40 percent of all colorectal diseases require surgery for treatment.

"Colon Cancer, Hemorrhoids, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Fistula require surgery for the treatment of these conditions," he said in reply to a question.

Mentioning that top-notch surgeons from Europe will be arriving at JPMC to train Pakistani doctors in this area, he said live surgeries will be performed and these would be attended by over 500 surgeons from entire Pakistan.

"These surgeries would be shown live in 6 cities of the country," he said The master trainers including Prof. Yves Panis from France, Prof. Ronan O'Connell from Dublin, Ireland and Prof. R John Nicholls from England were said to performing live surgeries and giving lectures on surgical treatment of various colorectal diseases including colon cancer, hemorrhoids, fistula repair and inflammatory bowel disease.

Dr. Seemi Jamali supplementing his colleague said arrival of three top-notch surgeons from Europe would also highlight the soft image of Pakistan as their presence in Pakistan and training to the young doctors and surgeons would reflect that Pakistan is a safe and peaceful country.

"It would also help in developing strong workingrelationship between local and international experts and Pakistani doctors would be learning from international experts' experiences," she said.

The Executive Director of JPMC sharing details of its 54th Annual Medical Symposium, from October 23-27, said 32 workshops on different medical specialties would be held on the occasion.

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali is most likely to inaugurate the medical symposium," she said.

Prof. Shahid Rasool, an eminent surgeon and Chairperson of the 54th Annual Medical Symposium said its theme is "Providing Quality Care at Public Sector Hospitals".

"This symposium would highlight the importance and expertise of the JPMC doctors, physicians, surgeons, technicians, paramedics and nursing staff," he said.

Prof. Rasool further mentioned that experts from entire Pakistan and abroad would also be presenting their research and data and they would also share their experiences and expertise in improving healthcare services and facilities, especially at the public sector hospitals in Pakistan.

"As many as eight international experts from three different continents are also arriving to present their papers and deliver lectures," he said.