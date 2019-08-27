UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jinnah Sindh Medical University Team Holds Medical Camp At Thatta

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:19 PM

Jinnah Sindh Medical University team holds medical camp at Thatta

A medical team from Jinnah Sindh Medical University's College of Family Medicine returned here Tuesday after organizing a camp at the Government Primary Model School, Kanti More village, Chuhar Jamali, district Thatta

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A medical team from Jinnah Sindh Medical University's College of Family Medicine returned here Tuesday after organizing a camp at the Government Primary Model school, Kanti More village, Chuhar Jamali, district Thatta.

JSMU officials sharing details of the exercise said the team from the College of Family medicine at JSMU conducted a five-hour camp treating nearly 700 patients which included 70% women and children.

Medicines worth Rs 25,000 were also said to be distributed among the patients.

Professor Marie Andrades, Head of the Institute of Family Medicine at JSMU, described sanitation and hygiene as a worsening problem in the area.

She said that the majority of the patients treated at the camp were suffering from infections of skin, gastrointestinal and respiratory tract.

In addition, malnutrition with anaemia in both women and children was highly prevalent. Non communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes mellitus were also seen.

The results of a baseline survey conducted by the team in another village in the area, identified poverty, lack of education including health education, almost universal use of gutka, lack of water, sanitation and hygiene as major issues affecting the populations health.

The Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University Professor S.M. Tariq Rafi said that such visits are a regular part of the university's outreach programme meant to help improve the healthcare sector in the province.

The visiting team included Professor Marie Andrades, Dr Tabinda Ashfaq, Dr Fauzia Akhtar, Dr. Sadaf Badiuzzaman, Dr Anny Dhawani, Dr Gulrukh Kazalbash, and Asad.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Water Thatta Women Family From Government

Recent Stories

NAB Karachi approves Reference against Haji Imam B ..

32 seconds ago

KP PA passes KP Control of Narcotics Bill 2019

34 seconds ago

Rights Group Praises Uzbekistan's Plan to Shut Not ..

36 seconds ago

Belgian Business Community Wants Anti-Russia Sanct ..

37 seconds ago

27 Pakistani judges to visit S Arabia next month

8 minutes ago

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.