Jinnah Sindh Medical University team holds medical camp at Thatta

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A medical team from Jinnah Sindh Medical University's College of Family Medicine returned here Tuesday after organizing a camp at the Government Primary Model school , Kanti More village, Chuhar Jamali, district Thatta

JSMU officials sharing details of the exercise said the team from the College of Family medicine at JSMU conducted a five-hour camp treating nearly 700 patients which included 70% women and children.

Medicines worth Rs 25,000 were also said to be distributed among the patients.

Professor Marie Andrades, Head of the Institute of Family Medicine at JSMU, described sanitation and hygiene as a worsening problem in the area.

She said that the majority of the patients treated at the camp were suffering from infections of skin, gastrointestinal and respiratory tract.

In addition, malnutrition with anaemia in both women and children was highly prevalent. Non communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes mellitus were also seen.

The results of a baseline survey conducted by the team in another village in the area, identified poverty, lack of education including health education, almost universal use of gutka, lack of water, sanitation and hygiene as major issues affecting the populations health.

The Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University Professor S.M. Tariq Rafi said that such visits are a regular part of the university's outreach programme meant to help improve the healthcare sector in the province.

The visiting team included Professor Marie Andrades, Dr Tabinda Ashfaq, Dr Fauzia Akhtar, Dr. Sadaf Badiuzzaman, Dr Anny Dhawani, Dr Gulrukh Kazalbash, and Asad.