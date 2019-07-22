Joints efforts needed for complete eradication of polio: Chief Secretary

The Primary and Secondary Health department has prepared a comprehensive plan comprising short, medium and long term measures to eradicate polio from the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Primary and Secondary Health department has prepared a comprehensive plan comprising short, medium and long term measures to eradicate polio from the province.

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar was given a briefing on the plan by Provincial Coordinator for Polio Eradication Salman Ghani, at Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said concerted and joint efforts were needed for complete eradication of polio.

He mentioned that there was a need to step up efforts against polio in the province, saying that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

He added that hardworking officers would be encouraged while the negligent ones would be punished.

He remarked that dependence on volunteers should be minimized to ensure quality in the anti polio drive.

He maintained that people's cooperation was of key importance in efforts to fight polio, adding all relevant departments should play an active role in enhancing public awareness about this crippling disease.

He said there was a need to work with national spirit to eradicate polio once and for all.

Provincial Coordinator for Polio Eradication Salman Ghani briefed that due to effective steps the result of environmental samples from Lahore and Multan was negative in June.

He stated that polio virus did not cause disability in the cases reported from Lahore and Jehlum because of better coverage of vaccination. He added that 600 vaccinators had been recruited for improving quality of anti polio campaign.