UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joints Efforts Needed For Complete Eradication Of Polio: Chief Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:02 PM

Joints efforts needed for complete eradication of polio: Chief Secretary

The Primary and Secondary Health department has prepared a comprehensive plan comprising short, medium and long term measures to eradicate polio from the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Primary and Secondary Health department has prepared a comprehensive plan comprising short, medium and long term measures to eradicate polio from the province.

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar was given a briefing on the plan by Provincial Coordinator for Polio Eradication Salman Ghani, at Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said concerted and joint efforts were needed for complete eradication of polio.

He mentioned that there was a need to step up efforts against polio in the province, saying that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

He added that hardworking officers would be encouraged while the negligent ones would be punished.

He remarked that dependence on volunteers should be minimized to ensure quality in the anti polio drive.

He maintained that people's cooperation was of key importance in efforts to fight polio, adding all relevant departments should play an active role in enhancing public awareness about this crippling disease.

He said there was a need to work with national spirit to eradicate polio once and for all.

Provincial Coordinator for Polio Eradication Salman Ghani briefed that due to effective steps the result of environmental samples from Lahore and Multan was negative in June.

He stated that polio virus did not cause disability in the cases reported from Lahore and Jehlum because of better coverage of vaccination. He added that 600 vaccinators had been recruited for improving quality of anti polio campaign.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Polio Punjab June All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan desires broad-based relationship with US: ..

26 seconds ago

One year on, deadly Greek wildfire haunts survivor ..

27 seconds ago

Global Stockpile of Over 5Bln Barrels Protects Con ..

29 seconds ago

Forests to be grown inside city: Commissioner

34 seconds ago

Non-Muslims enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan ..

6 minutes ago

Information, Culture dept to be made modern: Aslam ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.