Jordan reports 295 COVID omicron infections

Jordanian health authorities have confirmed 295 new cases of COVID omicron variant

AMMAN,Jordan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Jordanian health authorities have confirmed 295 new cases of COVID omicron variant.

Abdel Bilbeisi, the prime minister's adviser on containing the COVID-19 pandemic, told the state news agency Petra that the new tally brought to 328 the number of omicron infections detected in the country.

Jordan's virus tally reached 1,051,421 cases, including 12,444 fatalities.

The omicron strain has been found in some 80 countries since it was identified in November by scientists in South Africa.

The World Health Organization chief warned this week that the omicron variant "was spreading at a rate � not seen with any previous variant" and poses a "very high" global risk.