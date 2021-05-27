UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan Says To Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Gradually Amid Pandemic Slowdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 01:47 PM

Jordan says to ease COVID-19 restrictions gradually amid pandemic slowdown

Jordan on Thursday announced that it plans to gradually ease measures to control the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic begins to de-accelerate in the kingdom

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :-- Jordan on Thursday announced that it plans to gradually ease measures to control the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic begins to de-accelerate in the kingdom.

In a press briefing, Minister of State for Media Affairs Sakher Dudin said the first phase, which starts on June 1, will see the gradual reopening of schools and training centers.

The second phase is scheduled to begin on July 1 and will see shortened curfew hours and measures to stimulate tourism in parts of the kingdom, Dudin added.

According to the minister, the third phase, which is planned to start from Sep. 1, will allow most aspects of normal life to be resumed with curfews cancelled and in-class education at schools restarted.

Health Minister Firas Hawari said Jordan has signed contracts to secure more than 11.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, noting that the ministry aims to inoculate 100,000 people daily.

Jordan on Wednesday reported 842 new COVID-19 cases, which is considerably lower than the average daily numbers of nearly 8,000 cases in late March.

Related Topics

Education March June July Media From Million

Recent Stories

UVAS disburses Rs. 28 million Ehsaas Undergraduate ..

12 minutes ago

Commercial land retrieved during anti-encroachment ..

8 minutes ago

ChiNext Index closes higher Thursday

8 minutes ago

EU Only Beginning Its Long Spiral of Sanctions on ..

8 minutes ago

AC seals beverage factory, arrests owner

8 minutes ago

Five killed after pier collapses in W. Indonesia

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.