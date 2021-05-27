Jordan says to ease COVID-19 restrictions gradually amid pandemic slowdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :-- Jordan on Thursday announced that it plans to gradually ease measures to control the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic begins to de-accelerate in the kingdom.

In a press briefing, Minister of State for Media Affairs Sakher Dudin said the first phase, which starts on June 1, will see the gradual reopening of schools and training centers.

The second phase is scheduled to begin on July 1 and will see shortened curfew hours and measures to stimulate tourism in parts of the kingdom, Dudin added.

According to the minister, the third phase, which is planned to start from Sep. 1, will allow most aspects of normal life to be resumed with curfews cancelled and in-class education at schools restarted.

Health Minister Firas Hawari said Jordan has signed contracts to secure more than 11.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, noting that the ministry aims to inoculate 100,000 people daily.

Jordan on Wednesday reported 842 new COVID-19 cases, which is considerably lower than the average daily numbers of nearly 8,000 cases in late March.