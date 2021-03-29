UrduPoint.com
Jordan Social Development Minister Asks For $260Mln In Aid To Cover Health Sector In 2021

Mon 29th March 2021

Jordanian Minister for Social Development Ayman Mufleh asked international donors on Monday to provide around $260 million in aid to the health sector of his country, which struggles to meet needs of Syrian refugees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Jordanian Minister for Social Development Ayman Mufleh asked international donors on Monday to provide around $260 million in aid to the health sector of his country, which struggles to meet needs of Syrian refugees.

"Regarding the health sector, which is very challenging.

You are aware that Jordan was the first country in the world that provided the vaccine for the Syrian refugees and we are continuing to provide this, upon the vaccines' arrival to Jordan ... We ask for around $260 million for the Jordanian response plan in 2021 to cover the health sector that they can help us for the COVID-19 [pandemic]," Mufleh said at the fifth EU-UN donor conference for Syria.

