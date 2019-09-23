UrduPoint.com
Junk Food Consumption May Harm Spatial Memory: Study

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Consuming unhealthy food, high in fat and sugar, may have negative long-term effects on spatial memory, a study conducted in rats suggests.

Spatial memory is responsible for the recording of information about one's environment and spatial orientation.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, investigated cognitive function in rats that alternated between a 'cafeteria diet' of foods high in fat and sugar � like pies, cake, biscuits and chips � and their regular, healthy diet.

Over a period of six weeks, the rats were fed junk food in intervals of either three, five, or seven consecutive days, separated by their healthy chow diet.

The researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia found that the rats' spatial memory recognition deteriorated in increments according to their pattern of access to junk food � the more days in a row they ate junk food, the worse their memory got.

"Anything over three days a week of eating badly impacted memory in these animals," said Professor Margaret Morris from the UNSW school of Medical Sciences, and senior author of the study.

The researchers tested the rats' spatial memory by first familiarising them with two objects.

They then repositioned one of the objects and monitored the rats' ability to recognise a change in their environment.

A healthy animal, Morris explained, would be more likely to explore the object that had been moved.

"We all know that a healthy diet with minimal junk foods is good for our overall health and performance, but this paper shows that it is critical for optimal brain function as well," she said.

"I think these kinds of experiments where animals have access only some of the time is a better model. I hope this paper starts to add to a more accurate idea of what happens when we eat unhealthily part of the time, not all of the time," said lead author of the paper, Michael Kendig.

