UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamran Bangash Directs LG Deptt For Arranging Disinfection Spray In Mosques

Faizan Hashmi 59 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:56 PM

Kamran Bangash directs LG Deptt for arranging disinfection spray in mosques

Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Local Government, Kamran Bangash has directed the LG&RD department to make arrangements for carrying out disinfection spray in mosques of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ):Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Local Government, Kamran Bangash has directed the LG&RD department to make arrangements for carrying out disinfection spray in mosques of the province.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, the adviser also directed village council secretaries to ensure removal of carpets from mosques in their respective areas as prevention from spread of coronavirus infection.

The LG department should make arrangements for carrying out fumigation and disinfection spray in mosques for protection of faithfuls coming for worship.

Kamran Bangash said government wanted to make places of public gathering including mosques as coronavirus-free.

He also urged upon masses to follow instructions issued by government in light of guidance given by Health experts that people should remain confined to homes as a protective measures against deadly corona virus infection.

Bangash also expressed the hope that soon Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be made coronavirus free through cooperation of masses.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt failed to control Taftan Border to stop sprea ..

3 minutes ago

TRA publishes list of 22 online grocery apps

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice: Penalties stipulated in &#039 ..

11 minutes ago

Baring Vostok's Calvey Has 'Catastrophic' Vitamin ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council’s “Be Fit, Be Safe” cam ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Your City Needs Yo ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.