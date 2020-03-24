Kamran Bangash directs LG Deptt for arranging disinfection spray in mosques

Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Local Government, Kamran Bangash has directed the LG&RD department to make arrangements for carrying out disinfection spray in mosques of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ):Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Local Government, Kamran Bangash has directed the LG&RD department to make arrangements for carrying out disinfection spray in mosques of the province.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, the adviser also directed village council secretaries to ensure removal of carpets from mosques in their respective areas as prevention from spread of coronavirus infection.

The LG department should make arrangements for carrying out fumigation and disinfection spray in mosques for protection of faithfuls coming for worship.

Kamran Bangash said government wanted to make places of public gathering including mosques as coronavirus-free.

He also urged upon masses to follow instructions issued by government in light of guidance given by Health experts that people should remain confined to homes as a protective measures against deadly corona virus infection.

Bangash also expressed the hope that soon Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be made coronavirus free through cooperation of masses.