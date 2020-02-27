Karachi-based coronavirus patient stable: Health official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Muhammad Yahya Jafferi, one of the two patients, confirmed to be inflicted with novel coronavirus in the country, holds every chance of recovery, a senior official of Sindh Health Department said on Thursday

He told APP that the 22-year old man, who had returned to Karachi from Iran on February 20, was reported to be suffering from fever and his family brought him to Aga Khan Hospital on Wednesday as the fever coupled with cough persisted.

"Since there is no vaccine or medicine available for the viral infection, attention is being paid to help him recover safe and healthy," he said.

"Placing him in an isolation ward under strict surveillance is also to protect against any other infection," elaborated the official, adding it was also to prevent any further spread of the virus.

He said since the coronavirus was highly contagious the provincial health department had developed a mechanism to trace individuals who were at high risk.

Jaferri, reportedly had been to Iran to visit holy places with a group of 28 and has been identified to be the only one to be inflicted with the condition.

The authorities as a necessary precaution have approached all other members of the group as well the former's family for necessary quarantine and assessment.

Prof Shahana Urooj Kazmi, a senior microbiologist and researcher, urged the people not to get panicked but focus on improving their hygiene related practices.