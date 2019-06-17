Karachi Commissioner opens week-long anti polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner of Karachi, Ifitkhar Shawllani inaugurated a week-long polio vaccination campaign at Rural Health Centre, Baldia Town here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Commissioner of Karachi , Ifitkhar Shawllani inaugurated a week-long polio vaccination campaign at Rural Health Centre, Baldia Town here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Karachi West Zahid Hussain Memon, District Health Officer (DHO) of Baldia Town, Dr. Shafiq, Mufti Kabeer Mangal of Madarsa Maaz bin Jabal, Mufti Hafizullah Rehmani of Jaamia Mehmoodia, representatives of the international partners, officials of health departments and others attended the event.

During the campaign more than 1.5 million children were said to be administered anti-polio drops in 105 union councils, involving more than seven thousand polio teams.

On the occasion, Karachi Commissioner who is also the chairman of the Task Force formed by the Sindh Government for the eradication of polio briefed media about the details of the campaign.

Talking to media, he said the target population for the current campaign is 1559308 (1.5 million) under-five children belonging to 105 different Union Councils of Karachi.

All high risk areas were said to be included in Sub-National Immunization Days scheduled for June, he said mentioning that 7660 Teams and 1814 Area Supervisors and other relevant staff have been deployed to vaccinate children on house-to-house basis.

The teams were said to be accompanied by 3266 police cops while Pakistan Rangers - Sindh personnel would ensure regular patrolling.

Karachi Commissioner said religious and community leaders have also been taken on board for the task.

He particularly thanked Mufti Kabir Mengal and Mufti Haafizullah Rehmani for their cooperation and support in persuading parents to get their children administered polio vaccine.