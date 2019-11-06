Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases resumes angioplasty after restoration of machinery

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC-run) Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD) performed free-of-cost angioplasty of five patients in two days after repair and restoration of the machines whereas 15 more patients would get this facility in next few days.

This may be noted that the KIHD provides free-of-cost cardiac treatment and diagnosis services to the patients, said a statement on Wednesday.

The KIHD had managed to restore two out of three machines.

Previously these machines were used to provide angioplasty to 25patients and angiography to 115 patients.