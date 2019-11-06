UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Institute Of Heart Diseases Resumes Angioplasty After Restoration Of Machinery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:17 PM

Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases resumes angioplasty after restoration of machinery

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC-run) Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD) performed free-of-cost angioplasty of five patients in two days after repair and restoration of the machines whereas 15 more patients would get this facility in next few days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC-run) Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD) performed free-of-cost angioplasty of five patients in two days after repair and restoration of the machines whereas 15 more patients would get this facility in next few days.

This may be noted that the KIHD provides free-of-cost cardiac treatment and diagnosis services to the patients, said a statement on Wednesday.

The KIHD had managed to restore two out of three machines.

Previously these machines were used to provide angioplasty to 25patients and angiography to 115 patients.

Related Topics

Karachi May

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab strengthen stranglehold on Balochi ..

36 minutes ago

Pompeo Visiting Germany for 30th Anniversary of Fa ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l Journalists' Federation Hails Release of Two ..

2 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI: Taimur scores centu ..

40 minutes ago

Central Punjab poised for victory in Faisalabad

44 minutes ago

Thar Foundation focuses on Vulture Conservation in ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.