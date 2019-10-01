UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Registers 12th Dengue Fever Induced Death During 2019

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:14 PM

Karachi registers 12th dengue fever induced death during 2019

Twenty year old Azra died of Dengue Hemorrhagic fever at Lyari General Hospital here Tuesday bringing the total number of associated deaths to 12 during the current year in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Twenty year old Azra died of Dengue Hemorrhagic fever at Lyari General Hospital here Tuesday bringing the total number of associated deaths to 12 during the current year in Karachi.

A senior official of Sindh Dengue Prevention and Control Program confirming the incident said the lady, a resident of Keamari, was brought in a precarious condition to the hospital two days.

She was said to be immediately put on necessary support system but could not succumbed to severe dehydration and associated complications.

"Three thousand three hundred thirty (3332) Dengue Fever cases were registered across the province this year, including 3151 in Karachi only," he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Dengue Died Lyari

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of delayed petitions with public e ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Border Guards Detain 87 North Korean Poach ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal provides financial assistance ..

5 minutes ago

Afghanistan airstrikes kill 17 militants in Southe ..

5 minutes ago

N.Korea says to hold nuclear talks with US on Satu ..

5 minutes ago

New US Spacecraft to Conduct First Manned Flights ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.