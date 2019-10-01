Karachi registers 12th dengue fever induced death during 2019

Twenty year old Azra died of Dengue Hemorrhagic fever at Lyari General Hospital here Tuesday bringing the total number of associated deaths to 12 during the current year in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Twenty year old Azra died of Dengue Hemorrhagic fever at Lyari General Hospital here Tuesday bringing the total number of associated deaths to 12 during the current year in Karachi.

A senior official of Sindh Dengue Prevention and Control Program confirming the incident said the lady, a resident of Keamari, was brought in a precarious condition to the hospital two days.

She was said to be immediately put on necessary support system but could not succumbed to severe dehydration and associated complications.

"Three thousand three hundred thirty (3332) Dengue Fever cases were registered across the province this year, including 3151 in Karachi only," he said.